Congress to contest BMC election solo, no alliance with Thackeray and Pawar

MUMBAI: In a big blow to Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Congress party on Saturday announced to contest the Asia’s largest civic body — the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections alone.

The voting for the BMC and the other 28 municipal corporations' elections is scheduled on January 15, next year.

Maharashtra and Mumbai Congress in charge, and Observer senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala held the review meeting, where the decision to contest the BMC elections alone was taken unanimously.

Chennithala said that the Congress will contest the BMC election against the BJP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as well. He said that the parties having secular and progressive ideologies should come together to save the Constitution.

“We will prepare our manifesto and present it before the people. We appeal to the people of Mumbai that they should give us an opportunity to run the BMC. We will run it in a better way,” Chennithala said.