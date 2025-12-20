Global pecking order has changed; no single power can dominate anymore: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: The global economic and political pecking order has undergone a very significant change with multiple centres of power emerging, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

Jaishankar said no single nation today can dominate global affairs across all issues. “No country, however powerful, can impose its will on all issues,” he said, adding that this has led to a natural competition among nations and a new global balance.

“Several centres of power and influence have emerged,” he said, and added that power itself has become more complex -- spanning trade, energy, military strength, resources, technology and talent.

“Global powers are no longer capable of being universal,” he said.

Jaishankar said globalisation has fundamentally altered how nations and individuals operate. “What separates the globalisation era from its predecessors is that when it comes to resources, supply chains, markets or partners, we are operating well beyond our own borders,” he said.

This, he added, has turned the world not just into a global marketplace but increasingly a “global workplace”.

He was addressing the 22nd convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune.