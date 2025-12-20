Messi left Kolkata stadium as he was 'unhappy with being touched, hugged': Chief organiser tells SIT

Satadru Dutta, the arrested main organiser of the Kolkata event featuring football giant Lionel Messi, has told a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the Argentine legend left the Salt Lake Stadium within minutes of his appearance on December 13 --resulting in chaos-- as he was "unhappy with being touched or hugged," reported PTI.

According to the report citing sources from the SIT, Dutta also disclosed that the much-awaited event ended in chaos and violence after a "very influential person" reached the stadium and increased the number of ground passes issued by three times.

The organiser also claimed that after the "influential person" entered the stadium, the entire flowchart of the event got disturbed and he was unable to control it.

During his interrogation on Friday, Dutta told the investigators that Messi "did not like being touched on the back or being hugged" and that the concern had been conveyed in advance by the foreign security officials responsible for the footballer's protection.

"Despite repeated public announcements to restrain the crowd, there was no impact. The manner in which Messi was surrounded and embraced was completely unacceptable to the World Cup-winning footballer," Dutta told investigators, according to sources.

Dutta claimed that initially only 150 ground passes were issued, which, however, was tripled when a "very influential person" reached the stadium and "overpowered him."