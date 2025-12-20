Messi left Kolkata stadium as he was 'unhappy with being touched, hugged': Chief organiser tells SIT

Satadru Dutta, the arrested main organiser of the Kolkata event featuring football giant Lionel Messi, has told a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the Argentine legend left the Salt Lake Stadium within minutes of his appearance on December 13 --resulting in chaos-- as he was "unhappy with being touched or hugged," reported PTI.
According to the report citing sources from the SIT, Dutta also disclosed that the much-awaited event ended in chaos and violence after a "very influential person" reached the stadium and increased the number of ground passes issued by three times.
The organiser also claimed that after the "influential person" entered the stadium, the entire flowchart of the event got disturbed and he was unable to control it.
During his interrogation on Friday, Dutta told the investigators that Messi "did not like being touched on the back or being hugged" and that the concern had been conveyed in advance by the foreign security officials responsible for the footballer's protection.
"Despite repeated public announcements to restrain the crowd, there was no impact. The manner in which Messi was surrounded and embraced was completely unacceptable to the World Cup-winning footballer," Dutta told investigators, according to sources.
Dutta claimed that initially only 150 ground passes were issued, which, however, was tripled when a "very influential person" reached the stadium and "overpowered him."
"The arrested accused also claimed that once that particular influential person reached the stadium, all the flow-chart for the Messi programme got disturbed and he could not control it," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.
Police are examining whether the expanded access directly contributed to the breakdown of crowd control. They are also probing how such a large number of people gained access to the ground area.
West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas was seen in close proximity to Messi throughout the programme, with visuals showing him holding the footballer around the waist while posing for photographs.
Biswas has been accused of using his influence to allow relatives and personal acquaintances access to Messi.
Amid mounting criticism, he resigned from his post as sports minister pending completion of the investigation.
Dutta also disclosed financial details related to Messi's India visit.
"Lionel Messi was paid Rs 89 crore for the tour, while Rs 11 crore was paid as tax to the Indian government," he told investigators, placing the total expenditure at Rs 100 crore.
Of this amount, 30 per cent was sourced from sponsors, while another 30 per cent was generated through ticket sales, sources said.
Meanwhile, an amount of over Rs 20 crore was found in the frozen bank accounts of Dutta by the officers of the SIT, the officer said.
On Friday, following the raids at Dutta's house, sleuths of the SIT seized several documents, he added.
"Dutta claimed that the amount in his bank account was the money which he got from selling the tickets for the Messi event in Kolkata and Hyderabad and also from the sponsors. We are verifying his claims," the officer said.
Thousands of spectators had purchased high-priced tickets to attend the event at Salt Lake Stadium, but the programme descended into chaos as a large number of people crowded around Messi on the field, making him barely visible from the galleries and triggering anger among fans, some of whom later vandalised parts of the stadium.
The West Bengal government had set up the Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising senior IPS officers Piyush Pandey, Javed Shamim, Supratim Sarkar and Muralidhar to investigate the vandalism at Argentine football star Lionel Messi's event at the Salt Lake stadium.
The SIT is also investigating security lapses, access violations, and the role of organisers and officials in the incident, the officer added.
(With inputs from PTI)