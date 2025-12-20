Supreme Court ruling on Aravalli definition triggers huge protests in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The Supreme Court’s recent acceptance of the Union Environment Ministry’s definition of the Aravalli hills -- restricting the range to landforms with an elevation of more than 100 metres -- has triggered widespread protests across Rajasthan.

Political leaders, environmental activists, social media influencers and citizens have expressed strong opposition and warned that the move will entail serious ecological and economic consequences.

Under the revised definition, nearly 90 per cent of the Aravalli range in Rajasthan, consisting of hills lower than 100 metres, will no longer be classified as part of the protected range.

According to available data, only 1,048 out of nearly 1.6 lakh hillocks in the state meet the 100-metre criterion, effectively excluding the vast majority from regulatory safeguards.