JMM distances itself from Health Minister's remarks offering job to Muslim doctor involved in Bihar hijab incident

RANCHI: The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Sunday distanced itself from the remarks of Health Minister Irfan Ansari, who offered a job to the female Muslim doctor who was allegedly assaulted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public event in Patna last week.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said that there is no provision empowering the minister to offer a job with a salary of Rs 3 lakh per month.

"I don’t think a minister can provide a Rs 3 lakh job to anyone. However, the issue that is being suppressed should be discussed," the JMM spokesperson said, stressing that the minister's statement was personal.

The party was responding to Ansari's remarks, inviting the female doctor to Jharkhand and offering her a job with a monthly salary of Rs 3 lakh.

"I have invited the woman doctor to Jharkhand and offered her a job with a Rs 3 lakh monthly salary, a flat, a desired posting and full security," the minister said in Jamtara on Saturday.

The minister was responding to the December 15 incident in Patna, where Nitish Kumar pulled the veil (naqab) off the face of a newly-recruited AYUSH doctor while she was receiving her letter of appointment.