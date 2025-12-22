1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court reserves order against Sajjan Kumar for Jan 22

Nation

In February 2015, a special investigation team registered two FIRs against Sajjan Kumar based on complaints of violence in Delhi's Janakpuri and Vikaspuri during the riots.
Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.(File Photo | PTI)
NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar is an accused.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh reserved the order for January 22 after the final arguments concluded in the case.

Kumar was produced before the court amid heavy security.

In February 2015, a special investigation team registered two FIRs against Kumar based on complaints of violence in Delhi's Janakpuri and Vikaspuri during the riots.

The first FIR was over the violence in Janakpuri, where two men, Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, were killed on November 1, 1984.

The second FIR was registered in the case of Gurcharan Singh, who was allegedly set ablaze on November 2, 1984, in Vikaspuri.

