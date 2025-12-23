Court dismisses UP government plea to drop charges in Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case

A court in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday rejected the State government's plea to withdraw the prosecution case against all the accused involved in the lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in 2015.

Additional District Judge Saurabh Dwivedi dismissed the Public Prosecutor's plea under Section 321 CrPC which sought to drop charges against the 14-surviving accused, Live Law reported.

The court also directed the day-to-day hearing of the case and also passed order to ensure the protection of the evidence related to the case, the report said.

The Fifty-year-old Mohammad Akhlaq was brutally lynched by his neighbours, including the son of a local BJP leader, in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri.

The lynching led to nationwide protests involving slogans, "Not in my name," to denounce the spike in Hindutva mob violence against Muslims.

The State government filed the withdrawal application - seeking to withdraw the case against all the accused involved in the lynching- in the court on October 15.

Meanwhile, Akhlaq's wife moved the Allahabad High Court against the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to withdraw the case against the accused as well as the withdrawal application filed by the Prosecutor in the Gautam Budh Nagar court.

On September 18, 2015, a mob gathered outside Akhlaq's home in the Bisada village in Dadri after an announcement from the local temple alleged that he had slaughtered a cow and stored its meat in the fridge. The mob --led by Vishal Rana, son of a local BJP leader, and cousin Shivam-- dragged Akhlaq and his son Danish out of their home and assaulted them until they fell unconscious.

While Akhlaq died at a Noida hospital, Danish survived after suffering severe head injuries and undergoing major surgery.