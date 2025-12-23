EAM Jaishankar in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, India commits 450 million dollar reconstruction package

NEW DELHI: India has pledged a $450 million reconstruction and recovery package to Sri Lanka following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Tuesday during his visit to Colombo as a special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking after talks with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Jaishankar said he carried a personal message from Prime Minister Modi to President Anura Kumar Dissanayake, whom he met earlier in the day. “The President was kind enough to receive me this morning, and we had a detailed discussion on the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah,” he said. “The letter from Prime Minister Modi builds on our First Responder role and commits a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka.”

Jaishankar said discussions focused on how quickly the assistance could be delivered, underlining India’s role as Sri Lanka’s closest neighbour. “In line with our Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR policies, it was only natural that India step forward at a time when Sri Lanka faced a crisis,” he said, recalling New Delhi’s support during Sri Lanka’s recent economic difficulties.

Detailing India’s emergency response, Jaishankar said relief operations under Operation Sagar Bandhu began on the day Cyclone Ditwah made landfall. “Our Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri were present at Colombo and delivered relief material, after which helicopters were deployed,” he said. He added that Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters operated in Sri Lanka for more than two weeks, while an 80-member National Disaster Response Force team carried out rescue and relief work.

Jaishankar pointed out that the Indian Army also set up a field hospital near Kandy with 85 medical personnel, providing emergency care to over 8,000 people. “Two modular BHISHM emergency care units were airlifted and utilised,” he said.