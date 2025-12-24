Eviction demand: Additional forces deployed, no fresh violence in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong

GUWAHATI: An uneasy calm prevailed in the Kheroni area of Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday after two days of violence over the demand to evict “outsiders” from some village grazing reserves (VGRs) and professional grazing reserves (PGRs).

Official sources said no untoward incident was reported throughout the night and on Wednesday morning.

The violence had left two persons dead and over 45 others, including 38 police personnel, injured on Tuesday. A protestor from the tribal Karbi community, who was allegedly injured in police firing, had succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The other deceased, a differently abled man from the Bengali community, was charred to death after he got trapped inside a house that was set on fire.

A group of non-tribals staged a protest at a place on the West Karbi Anglong-Hojai district border on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of those who were involved in the violence and compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the non-tribal deceased.