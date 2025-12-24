Eviction demand: Additional forces deployed, no fresh violence in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong

GUWAHATI: An uneasy calm prevailed in the Kheroni area of Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday after two days of violence over the demand to evict “outsiders” from some village grazing reserves (VGRs) and professional grazing reserves (PGRs).
Official sources said no untoward incident was reported throughout the night and on Wednesday morning.
The violence had left two persons dead and over 45 others, including 38 police personnel, injured on Tuesday. A protestor from the tribal Karbi community, who was allegedly injured in police firing, had succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.
The other deceased, a differently abled man from the Bengali community, was charred to death after he got trapped inside a house that was set on fire.
A group of non-tribals staged a protest at a place on the West Karbi Anglong-Hojai district border on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of those who were involved in the violence and compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the non-tribal deceased.
Authorities deployed additional forces, including five more companies of CRPF, to the affected areas. Security forces conducted a joint flag march.
Inspector General of Police (law and order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh told The New Indian Express that the situation was under control. “Forces have been deployed in and around Kheroni. There is no unauthorised gathering after we dispersed people,” he said.
“There is no army deployment, but they are moving through the area,” he said, responding to a query. Nobody has been arrested so far in connection with the violence, with the IPS officer stating that the focus of the forces is now on restoring normalcy.
On Tuesday, the protestors from the Karbi community ran riot, torching and vandalising scores of shops and houses. Non-tribal communities, particularly Bihari, were largely affected. The protestors also attacked the police with bombs, stones and arrows.
Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and the IGP had sustained minor injuries in stone-throwing. The incidents occurred even as prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS remained in force in West Karbi Anglong and Karbi Anglong districts.
The government temporarily suspended internet/mobile data services. The two districts fall under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, where land is protected for indigenous tribal communities.
The protesters alleged that vast swathes of land in VGRs and PGRs had been encroached upon by outsiders.
Last year, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council administration served eviction notices on the “illegal” settlers, but they moved to the Gauhati High Court challenging the notices. Later, the court issued an interim stay on eviction.