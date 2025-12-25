Deleted, unmapped voters more than losing margin in Madhya Pradesh: Congress flays SIR

BHOPAL: A day after the first phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter roll was completed with the publication of the draft voter list, the opposition Congress targeted the ruling BJP government, with the SIR first phase figures.

“On the completion of the first phase, the ECI officially stated that more than 42.74 lakh voters, who were part of the October 2025 list of voters, were removed from the SIR draft list on Tuesday. Once the count of unmapped voters is added to it, the figure becomes 51 lakh-plus. The Congress lost the 2023 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh to the BJP by 32 lakh votes, now the SIR says that 51 lakh voters were dead, shifted, absent, duplicate or unmapped. This clearly proves that the BJP won the 2023 polls with the help of fake voters,” former MP minister and state Congress’s SIR committee head Sajjan Singh Verma said.

“The SIR figures are a clear proof that the BJP won the polls in MP through vote chori (vote theft) and the present government is unconstitutional,” Verma added.

The committee’s member JP Dhanopiya, who also heads the state party’s election cell said. “We apprehend that the BJP with the help of ECI will try to get the deleted voters and unmapped voters added back into the list in the second phase of the SIR. We will keep a close tab on the entire process and flag any wrongdoing.”

Verma also shared a list of constituencies where the BJP’s winning margin in the 2023 elections was less than the total number of voters deleted during the ongoing SIR’s first phase. The list of assembly constituencies, SIR results and the 2023 polls winning margin shared by Verma included Surkhi, Gunnaur, Rau, Narela, Rewa and Sihawal seats.