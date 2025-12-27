Protestors vandalise Christmas, New Year decorations in Ahmedabad mall

Police teams detained the workers on the spot to prevent further damage and to restore order, as security inside the mall was briefly tightened to manage the sudden rush and confusion.

The incident comes against the backdrop of widespread Christmas and New Year decorations across the city, where malls and public spaces traditionally put up Christmas trees, Santa Claus figures and festive lighting between December 25 and December 31. What is usually seen as a commercial and seasonal celebration, however, has now become politically and socially charged.

Just three days earlier, the Federation of Parents Associations, along with a saffron outfit, had protested against Christmas celebrations and holidays in schools. In a letter addressed to the state Education Minister and the District Education Officer, the federation demanded that Christmas holidays should not be granted and warned that schools celebrating Christmas could be forced to shut.

The letter alleged that some schools were making Christmas celebrations mandatory before December 31 and involving children in activities such as dressing up as Santa Claus. “No religious celebration should be imposed on students without prior consent of parents,” the memorandum stated, claiming that such practices hurt cultural sentiments and were unnecessary, especially when, according to the federation, there was “no justification” for holidays during Christmas.