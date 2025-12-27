'Bhagwa Sena' workers vandalise Christmas, New Year decorations at Ahmedabad mall; five detained

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city witnessed fresh tension over Christmas celebrations on Saturday after workers of a lesser known Hindu outfit known as 'Bhagwa Sena', allegedly vandalised Christmas decorations at a prominent mall on SG Highway, triggering police action.

Bhagwa Sena chief Kamal Raval said his outfit was not opposed to celebrations of any other religion but insisted that malls celebrate Hindu festivals as well throughout the year.

According to police, four to five workers associated with the outfit suddenly entered the mall, headed straight for the central atrium, and pulled down the Christmas tree installed as part of Christmas and New Year decorations.

The act, carried out in full public view, created panic among shoppers and forced mall security to rush in as the situation spiralled within minutes.

“The workers demanded that all Christmas trees and related decorations be removed immediately,” a police official said, adding that mall authorities tried to calm the protesters and explain that the decorations were part of routine year-end festivities.

“Despite repeated requests, they vandalised the decorations, following which we were informed and reached the spot,” the officer said.