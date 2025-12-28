What can an organisation known for Godse teach one founded by Gandhi: Pawan Khera on Digvijaya’s RSS praise

NEW DELHI: Chairman of the Media and Publicity Department of Congress, Pawan Khera, on Sunday, took a dig at party leader Digvijaya Singh for praising the organisational strength of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stating there is nothing to learn from the Sangh.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has sparked a row within the party after sharing an old photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani and lauding the RSS's organisational structures.

In a sharp jibe at the Sangh, Khera linked the RSS to Nathuram Godse, a Hindutva ideologue who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "There's nothing to learn from the RSS. What can an organisation known for Godse teach an organisation founded by Gandhi?"

Digvijaya Singh had shared a black-and-white photograph from the 1990s, found on social question-and-answer website Quora, showing a young Narendra Modi seated on the floor near senior BJP leader LK Advani at an event in Gujarat.

In a post shared on X, Singh remarked on how individuals who once worked at the grassroots level could rise through the organisational hierarchy to become Chief Minister and eventually Prime Minister. He described this as the "power of organisation", while tagging senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, as well as PM Modi.

"I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots swayamsevak of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country? This is the power of the organisation. Jai Siya Ram. @INCIndia @INCMP@kharge @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @Jairam_Ramesh @narendramodi," Singh's X post read.