After reunion of Pawars, Shinde likely to join them against BJP in Pune polls

MUMBAI: The NCP and NCP (SP), headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, respectively, have decided to contest the Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune civic polls unitedly.
“A decision on the alliance has been taken considering the sentiments of local party workers,” said NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday. “The decision has been taken only for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Sharad Pawar is not involved in this entire decision-making process,” he added.
The alliances have been forged to ensure that the election battle becomes easier for both factions, he said, adding that for now, the parties will fight the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body elections together.
Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, and the Congress will contest the Pune and both the PMC and Pimpri-Chinchwad elections. The BJP, on the other hand, has refused to concede the space to other parties and decided to contest all 165 seats on its own.
After failing to strike a seat-sharing pact with the saffron party, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is also likely to join hands with the Pawar factions for the Pune municipal corporation elections. Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar on Monday met Ajit Pawar to initiate the talks with a demand of 35 to 40 seats in the civic body polls.
Elections to 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra will be held on January 15. The counting of votes will take place the next day. The last date for filing nominations is December 30.
BJP to go it alone
After failing to strike a seat-sharing pact with the saffron party, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is also likely to join hands with the Pawar factions for the Pune municipal corporation elections. The BJP has refused to concede space to other parties.