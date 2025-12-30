After reunion of Pawars, Shinde likely to join them against BJP in Pune polls

MUMBAI: The NCP and NCP (SP), headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, respectively, have decided to contest the Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune civic polls unitedly.

“A decision on the alliance has been taken considering the sentiments of local party workers,” said NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday. “The decision has been taken only for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Sharad Pawar is not involved in this entire decision-making process,” he added.

The alliances have been forged to ensure that the election battle becomes easier for both factions, he said, adding that for now, the parties will fight the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body elections together.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, and the Congress will contest the Pune and both the PMC and Pimpri-Chinchwad elections. The BJP, on the other hand, has refused to concede the space to other parties and decided to contest all 165 seats on its own.