Dense fog, poor air and cold wave grip large parts of north and east India

Severe winter conditions continued to affect large parts of north and east India on Wednesday, with dense fog, plummeting temperatures and poor air quality disrupting daily life across several states.

Delhi-NCR:

The national capital woke up to dense fog and hazardous air quality, with visibility dropping to just 50 metres at Palam and Safdarjung early morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for dense fog between 8.30 am and 10 am.

Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 384, placing it in the very poor category. Sixteen monitoring stations recorded severe air quality, with Anand Vihar registering the worst AQI at 452. Officials attributed the pollution to low wind speeds and poor ventilation conditions.

The AQI is expected to worsen to the severe category on January 1 before marginal improvement. Minimum temperatures dipped to 6.4°C, slightly below normal, and light rain is forecast on New Year’s Day.