CM Yogi Adityanath inspects Mahakumbh stampede site, warns of conspiracies against Sanatan

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj on Saturday, marking his first visit since the tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh during Mauni Amavasya, which claimed at least 30 lives.

CM Yogi inspected the site of the mishap at the Mauni Amavasya ghat and questioned officials about the circumstances leading to the tragedy. He also conducted an aerial survey of the roads approaching the Mahakumbh mela premises.

Speaking at the spot, the Chief Minister said, “Some forces are misguiding people continuously and conspiring against Sanatan. But they will never be able to damage Sanatan in any way.”

Following his inspection, CM Yogi visited the Sangam Nose, Satua Baba Ashram in Sector 21, and Bharat Seva Shram Camp in Sector 5. He later met 118 representatives of Heads of Mission from 77 countries at the Mela Circuit House. The delegation, comprising diplomats, their spouses, and other officials, also took a holy dip at the Sangam.