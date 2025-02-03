Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha seek accountability from govt over Kumbh stampede

NEW DELHI: Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha on Monday voiced strong concerns over the Kumbh Mela stampede, accusing the government of negligence and insensitivity and calling for accountability.

Speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, DMK MP Kanimozhi expressed her condolences and criticised the government for its failure to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

"I would like to express my grief and empathy to the people who lost their lives in the Kumbh Mela stampede. These people trusted the Union and state governments, hoping they would be protected, but unfortunately, no one protected them," she said.

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed prolonged noisy protests by opposition parties, demanding a discussion on the stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and a list of the deceased.

She alleged that the government's approach to governance has led to societal divisions.

"When religion and politics merge, it is the innocent who suffer. We don't even know the exact number of people who died in the stampede," she remarked.

Highlighting broader concerns about representation, Kanimozhi pointed out, "Just look around - there is a decreasing number of Muslim members in Parliament and fewer bureaucrats from the SC, ST, OBC, and minority communities".

Meanwhile, the President's Address glorified 'civilisational nationalism,' a phrase increasingly used to promote a monolithic culture, she said.