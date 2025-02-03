Protests in LS over Maha Kumbh stampede; opposition MPs stage walkout from Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed prolonged noisy protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the recent stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and a list of those deceased.

When the House met for the first time after the President's address to the joint sitting and presentation of the 2025-26 budget, the opposition MPs led by Congress were on their feet and demanded a discussion on the recent tragedy in Maha Kumbh.

Soon the opposition members stormed the well of the House resorting to noisy protests and sloganeering.