Akal Takht-backed panel holds first meeting, calls for unity in Shiromani Akali Dal

CHANDIGARH: The seven-member committee constituted by the Akal Takht held its maiden meeting under the leadership of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami at Panth Ratan Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra Institute of Advanced Studies in Sikhism at Bahadurgarh in Patiala.

The meeting held here unanimously decided to invite Shiromani Akali Dal working president Balwinder Singh Bhunder in its next meeting scheduled to be held on February 11. The meeting will discuss the ongoing membership drive of SAD, which has been a point of contention since it was started on January 20.

Meanwhile, a majority of the seven-member panel has distanced itself from the ongoing membership drive, insisting that the enrolment process be conducted as per the mandate set by the Akal Takht. The panel members have been demanding that the religious body’s constituted committee be convened to oversee the drive.