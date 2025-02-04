Maha Kumbh stampede: 'Why hide death toll if there's no wrongdoing?' Akhilesh slams Centre in LS

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday hit out at the Union government over last week's fatal stampede that occurred at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.
Addressing the Lok Sabha, the MP from Kannauj demanded the government provide the actual figures of those who died in the stampede and called for an all-party meeting.
"While the government is continuously giving budget figures, please also give the figures of those who died in Maha Kumbh. I demand an all-party meeting should be called to give clarification about the arrangements for Maha Kumbh," Akhilesh said.
"The figures for the deaths in Maha Kumbh accident, treatment of injured, availability of medicines, doctors, food, water and transport should be presented in the Parliament," he added.
The former UP chief minister also demanded strict action against those responsible and questioned why the government was suppressing the figures if there had been no wrongdoing.
"For the Maha Kum tragedy, there should be strict punitive action against those responsible and those who have hidden the truth should be punished. We ask the double-engine government, if there was no guilt, then why were the figures suppressed, hidden and erased?" he said.
According to the figures provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the stampede that occurred during the Mauni Amavasya at the Mahakumbh on January 29.
On Monday, Opposition MPs protested in both houses of Parliament, demanding accountability from the Union government and a list of the deceased. They collectively called for the government to take responsibility for the tragedy.