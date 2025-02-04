Maha Kumbh stampede: 'Why hide death toll if there's no wrongdoing?' Akhilesh slams Centre in LS

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday hit out at the Union government over last week's fatal stampede that occurred at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the MP from Kannauj demanded the government provide the actual figures of those who died in the stampede and called for an all-party meeting.

"While the government is continuously giving budget figures, please also give the figures of those who died in Maha Kumbh. I demand an all-party meeting should be called to give clarification about the arrangements for Maha Kumbh," Akhilesh said.

"The figures for the deaths in Maha Kumbh accident, treatment of injured, availability of medicines, doctors, food, water and transport should be presented in the Parliament," he added.