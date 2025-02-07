J&K CM’s advisor slams Centre, LG for excluding CM Abdullah from security meetings

SRINAGAR: Slamming the Centre and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for not inviting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to security review meetings, senior NC leader Nasir Aslam Wani asserted that the elected CM, not an "outsider", should be part of decision-making and demanded the restoration of statehood.
Talking to media in Srinagar, Wani termed the killing of a truck driver by the army in Baramulla and the death of a youth in Kathua allegedly after police torture as very unfortunate incidents.
“When a human life is lost, it is very unfortunate. We pray that these incidents should not happen.”
In response to questions, CM’s advisor said, “There is also regret that when such incidents happen, you seek answers from the elected government. You need to understand that these questions need to be posed to Lt Governor as law and order and security falls in his jurisdiction”.
Wani said when a security review meeting of J&K is held or when security issues are being discussed, the elected government is not taken into confidence.
“Yesterday there was a security review meeting in Delhi (which was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah), and the CM was not invited. They don’t seek any feedback on the ground situation and prevailing security situation from the elected CM,” he said.
After taking over as CM on October 16, Omar has not been invited for any security review meeting whether called by the Home Minister or J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha.
Wani said they are demanding J&K should get its statehood back so that there can be unified action against all these incidents and there should also be accountability.
“CM is an elected and not a selected, who has been brought here from outside and made to sit on the chair. He has been given a mandate by the people. We cannot give answers to that thing which does not lie under our control or jurisdiction,” he asserted. “If there would have been a shortcoming from our side, then we would have been answerable but since we are nowhere in the decision-making, what answers can we give,” he added.
Reiterating that restoration of statehood is very important for J&K, CM’s advisor said statehood must be restored so that decision-making takes place in a single place.
On the central government saying the situation was very peaceful, Wani said the situation on the ground is contrary to it.
“There is again an arrest spree in the Valley. The issues cannot be resolved by alienating people. The elected government does not alienate people but attempts to unite people,” he said.
Wani was referring to the massive Valley-wide crackdown launched by security forces after the killing of an ex-serviceman by militants in Kulgam on Monday. During the crackdown, security forces have detained more than 500 people for questioning.