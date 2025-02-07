J&K CM’s advisor slams Centre, LG for excluding CM Abdullah from security meetings

SRINAGAR: Slamming the Centre and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for not inviting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to security review meetings, senior NC leader Nasir Aslam Wani asserted that the elected CM, not an "outsider", should be part of decision-making and demanded the restoration of statehood.

Talking to media in Srinagar, Wani termed the killing of a truck driver by the army in Baramulla and the death of a youth in Kathua allegedly after police torture as very unfortunate incidents.

“When a human life is lost, it is very unfortunate. We pray that these incidents should not happen.”

In response to questions, CM’s advisor said, “There is also regret that when such incidents happen, you seek answers from the elected government. You need to understand that these questions need to be posed to Lt Governor as law and order and security falls in his jurisdiction”.

Wani said when a security review meeting of J&K is held or when security issues are being discussed, the elected government is not taken into confidence.

“Yesterday there was a security review meeting in Delhi (which was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah), and the CM was not invited. They don’t seek any feedback on the ground situation and prevailing security situation from the elected CM,” he said.