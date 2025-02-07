Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand transforms women's rights, says Surekha Dangwal

DEHRADUN: UCC not only strengthens the socio-economic security of women and children but also fortifies the institution of marriage, said Prof. Surekha Dangwal, a member of the expert committee drafted the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand and Vice-Chancellor of Doon University.

Speaking to TNIE, Mrs Dangwal said, "The essence of Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code is to establish equality by eliminating gender-based discrimination. There are many cases where women wasn't unaware of their husbands' second marriages, often hidden under the guise of religious customs. With the implementation of mandatory marriage registration, the potential for such deceit against women will be significantly reduced," she said adding, "The UCC aims to curb the harmful practice of marrying off girls under the age of 18 in secrecy, allowing daughters to pursue higher education with confidence."

She also shared her insights on the UCC, promoting equality within the social structure and ensuring economic security for the elderly. "Under the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code, upon an individual's death, equal property rights have been granted not only to the spouse and children but also to the parents. This ensures that the rights of elderly parents are also protected," she added.