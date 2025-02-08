Bihar BJP celebrates party's big win in Delhi, says it will repeat in state; RJD points to JD(U)'s defeat in Burari

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP is in a buoyant mood even as RJD emphasised that the Delhi poll result would not have any impact on the state where polls are due in October-November.

Senior BJP leader and Bihar health minister Mandal Pandey claimed that NDA would register landslide victory in Bihar polls the way BJP staged a comeback in Delhi after crossing the majority mark.

“People have voted out one Yuvaj in Delhi and now the second Yuvraj will also be shown the door,” he remarked.

“A large number of people from Bihar and Poorvanchal live in Delhi and they have overwhelmingly supported BJP in the assembly election. BJP's victory in Delhi also vindicated various development initiatives taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of people,” he added.

At the state BJP office, party leaders and workers celebrated the victory in Delhi by distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers. Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary who was BJP's star campaigner in Delhi also participated in the celebration.

Bihar Mahila Morcha president and Rajya Sabha member Dharmshila Gupta along with a large number of women workers also joined the celebrations.

Bihar BJP president and State Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Dileep Jaiswal also greeted party workers and people of Delhi on the party's victory.

"It's victory of people's faith in 'Modi Ki Guarantee'," said another BJP leader while celebrating at the state party office.

Earlier, Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha patron Jitan Ram Manjhi said in a post on X, “Dilli toh jhanki hai, Bihar abhi baaki hai… Jai NDA (Delhi is just a glimpse, Bihar is yet to come. Jai NDA)."

He said that just as Delhi, NDA will form the government in Bihar.