'Historic win': PM Modi thanks Delhiites; slams AAP, Congress in victory speech

"In Uttar Pradesh, it is trying to take away the vote bank that SP and BSP consider their own. Similarly, it uses the language of DMK to try and take away its vote bank in Tamil Nadu.

"In Bihar, by spreading the poison of casteism, it wants to eat up the patent ground of the RJD. The Congress has deployed similar tactics in J-K and Bengal. It is clear that those who join hands with the Congress, their destruction is inevitable," Modi said.

In his address, he also said that it is for the first time since independence that the BJP is ruling all the states of the NCR.

Attacking the Congress, Modi said, "After 2014, they tried to become Hindu by visiting temples, wearing maalas. They thought that they would be able to dent the BJP's vote bank. You would have seen that they have now stopped that as they realised that it is BJP's domain."

"So, now they have their eyes on these regional parties, to feed off them. The people of INDI alliance have started to realise that the Congress is trying to take back the vote bank these parties had won," he said.

Modi said that the Congress is not as it used to be post-independence as it is indulging in the "politics of urban naxals."

"Congress leaders when they talk of fighting the Indian State, it is the language of naxals. They want to bring anarchy in the country," he said in a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in which he had said - "we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself."