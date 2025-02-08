With Delhi in pocket, BJP may push One Nation One Election, UCC projects harder

NEW DELHI: With BJP’s decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the saffron party has received a shot in the arm to push its long-term ideological projects — such as 'One Nation One Election' and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) — among others.

With the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, the number of INDIA bloc governments in the country has come down to eight -- Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA alliance now has 21 states/Union Territories. The BJP alone has its government in 15 states including Delhi.

The implementation Uniform Civil Code (UCC) — one of the BJP’s core agendas — has been a part of the saffron party's election manifestos for a long time. Reiterating the government’s commitment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said that it will implement the UCC in all BJP-ruled states.

“Under Article 44, our Constitution talks about the UCC. It did not become a reality because Jawaharlal Nehru brought in the Muslim Personal Law,” he said in a recent speech made in Parliament.