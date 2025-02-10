Chidambaram corners MEA on restraints on deported Indians; Nadda hits back

NEW DELHI: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday asked the government if External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the issue of handcuffing of Indians being deported from the US in his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio before deportation.

His comments drew a sharp retort from Leader of House JP Nadda who asked why such questions were not raised when similar action happened in the UPA regime.

Initiating discussion on Union Budget 2025-26, Chidambaram claimed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) "stumbled badly in the last week" and it is now clear that the US informed India about the deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants who landed in Amritsar.