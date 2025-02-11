BJP Punjab chief Jakhar takes 'distraught' jibe at CM Mann; AAP hits back

In response to Jakhar's statement about Mann, AAP spokesperson Neel Garg said he should focus on his own problems rather than worrying about the CM. Someone whose own future is uncertain should not be concerned about others. he added.

Garg retorted that Jakhar’s situation is like 'Na Ghar Da, Na Ghat Da'. No one in the BJP is paying attention to him and he is not even invited to party meetings, which is why he has become so restless, alleged Garg.

Earlier, Jakhar had resigned from the position of BJP state president. After his resignation was accepted, he requested the BJP leadership to cancel it, claimed Garg.

Garg said that Jakhar should not worry about Mann, but rather focus on his own position in his party. He further stated that no matter what Jakhar does, his dream of becoming Chief Minister will never be fulfilled.