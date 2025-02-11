BJP Punjab chief Jakhar takes 'distraught' jibe at CM Mann; AAP hits back

CHANDIGARH: Amid speculation of tensions within the AAP's Punjab unit, BJP state president Sunil Jakhar remarked that CM Mann "seemed distraught" after his meeting with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at Kapurthala House in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.
Kejriwal met with MLAs and MPs from Punjab, days after the party’s defeat in the Delhi assembly elections.
Jakhar wrote on X that though the fate of Punjab CM is now uncertain, it can be "said with certainty that whatever transpired in Kapurthala house today, it did nothing to soothe the frayed nerves of CM Bhagwant Mann."
Punjab BJP spokesman Pritpal Singh Baliwal also wrote on X, "The LOSER is giving lectures to the ELECTED! A 30-minute meeting, 125 people and each Punjab MLA’s MP’s got just 3 seconds of Kejriwal’s ‘GYAAN’! And for these mere 3 seconds, crores of Punjab’s money was wasted."
In response to Jakhar's statement about Mann, AAP spokesperson Neel Garg said he should focus on his own problems rather than worrying about the CM. Someone whose own future is uncertain should not be concerned about others. he added.
Garg retorted that Jakhar’s situation is like 'Na Ghar Da, Na Ghat Da'. No one in the BJP is paying attention to him and he is not even invited to party meetings, which is why he has become so restless, alleged Garg.
Earlier, Jakhar had resigned from the position of BJP state president. After his resignation was accepted, he requested the BJP leadership to cancel it, claimed Garg.
Garg said that Jakhar should not worry about Mann, but rather focus on his own position in his party. He further stated that no matter what Jakhar does, his dream of becoming Chief Minister will never be fulfilled.