Uttarakhand's UCC faces legal challenge: Four writ petitions filed against new law

DEHRADUN: Four writ petitions have been filed in the Nainital High Court by various organizations and individuals opposing the controversial Uniform Civil Code, which came into effect in Uttarakhand two weeks ago.

The High Court has directed the state government to file a response within six weeks regarding a public interest petition challenging the implementation of the UCC.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice G. Narender and Justice Ashish Naithani heard a petition challenging specific provisions of the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, particularly those related to live-in relationships.