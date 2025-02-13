Modi's high-stakes US visit: Talks with Musk, Trump, Ramaswamy to shape future ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States is set to be a defining moment in Indo-US relations, with key meetings scheduled in Washington. Among the most closely watched engagements will be his discussion with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who now leads the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Modi’s day will begin with a meeting with National Security Adviser Michael Waltz at 9 pm IST, followed by talks with Musk at 10 pm. The two are expected to discuss Starlink’s satellite broadband initiative and Tesla’s potential plans to establish a factory in India.
The Indian government has expressed interest in bolstering the country’s technological infrastructure, and Musk’s ventures could play a crucial role in these efforts.
Musk, a key figure in the Trump administration, was expected to visit India last year, but the trip was cancelled. His meeting with Modi is likely to address opportunities for collaboration despite past uncertainties.
Later in the evening, at 10:45 pm IST, Modi will meet entrepreneur and political figure Vivek Ramaswamy, who recently ran for the White House. Their discussion is expected to cover economic cooperation and political developments.
The highlight of Modi’s visit will be his meeting with US President Donald Trump at 2:30 pm IST. The discussions are set to focus on key issues, including Trump’s tariff threats and the controversial deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants, which has caused significant uproar in India. Trade, security, and nuclear cooperation will also be on the agenda.
Notably, Modi is only the fourth foreign leader to be hosted by Trump, underscoring India’s strategic importance to the new administration. The meeting is expected to set the tone for future Indo-US relations and could signal a renewed commitment to strengthening ties despite existing challenges.
Modi’s interactions with these influential figures highlight India’s growing role in global geopolitical and economic discussions. The outcomes of these meetings could have far-reaching implications for both nations and their collaborative future.