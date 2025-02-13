Modi's high-stakes US visit: Talks with Musk, Trump, Ramaswamy to shape future ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States is set to be a defining moment in Indo-US relations, with key meetings scheduled in Washington. Among the most closely watched engagements will be his discussion with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who now leads the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Modi’s day will begin with a meeting with National Security Adviser Michael Waltz at 9 pm IST, followed by talks with Musk at 10 pm. The two are expected to discuss Starlink’s satellite broadband initiative and Tesla’s potential plans to establish a factory in India.

The Indian government has expressed interest in bolstering the country’s technological infrastructure, and Musk’s ventures could play a crucial role in these efforts.

Musk, a key figure in the Trump administration, was expected to visit India last year, but the trip was cancelled. His meeting with Modi is likely to address opportunities for collaboration despite past uncertainties.