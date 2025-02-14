India-US agree to start negotiations on reciprocal tariff: Foreign Secretary

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have have agreed to start discussing trade and tariff-related issues, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Addressing a press briefing after a meeting between PM Modi and Trump in the White House, the Foregin Secretary said, "We have indicated, and the two leaders have agreed today to start discussing trade and tariff-related issues."

"So, I will let those discussions start before pronouncing on what may happen with regard to the plans that have been announced today by the U.S. administration," he said.

Ahead of his meeting with PM Modi, Trump announced reciprocal tarriffs on countries, including India.

"On trade, I have decided that for the purpose of fairness, I'll charge reciprocal tariffs - meaning, whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them - no more, no less. They charge us with tax and tariffs, it's very simple we will charge them with exact tax and tariffs," Trump said.