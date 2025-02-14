Lalu Prasad patronised criminals when in power in Bihar, alleges brother-in-law Subash Yadav

Patna: Subhash Yadav, brother-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, created a flutter in Bihar's political circles after he accused Lalu of patronising criminals and striking deal with kidnappers at CM’s official residence during RJD rule in Bihar.

Subhash made allegations against RJD supremo at a time when focus of the country is on the assembly elections due in October-November. Moreover, Subhash’s outburst came on the day when Lalu claimed before media persons that he would not allow BJP to form the next government in the state.

To buttress his point, Subash cited the case of kidnapping of a close relative of Shankar Prasad Tekriwal, then finance minister in Rabri Devi government, from Katihar in 2001. Subhash claimed that Prem Chand Gupta, a close confidant of Lalu, struck the deal with kidnappers for the captive’s release. It is stated that Tekriwal, four-term MLA, had resigned over the issue.

“Yah sach hai ki corruption aur apaharan ke jariye bahut kuchh hota tha (It’s true that many things happened through corruption and kidnapping),” Subash, former MP, alleged.

Elaborating the case further, Subhash said that Zakir Hussan Khan, then RJD MLA from Forbesganj, was pressurised by former Siwan MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, to get Tekriwal’s relative released from kidnappers. He added that Zakir told him that he had nothing to do with the kidnapping of Tekriwal’s relative. “Lalu ji played the role of a mediator and Prem Chand Gupta struck deal with kidnappers,” he alleged.