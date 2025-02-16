Railway staff clear haunting remains after night of chaos, loss at New Delhi Station

NEW DELHI: Hours after a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station claimed at least 18 lives, railway staff worked through the night to clear the horrific remains of the tragic incident.

Shoes, torn bags, scattered clothes, and abandoned food lay across platforms 14 and 15 -- serving as grim reminder of the chaos that unfolded just hours earlier.

By Sunday morning, workers were seen sweeping away the debris, collecting personal belongings, to restore normalcy at the busy station, but the tragedy left scars that could not be so easily erased.

A railway staffer, who spent hours clearing the wreckage, described the scene as "one of the worst" he ever witnessed.

"There were belongings everywhere' -- slippers without their pairs, half-eaten food, and even a child's school bag. People had no time to pick up their things; they just ran for their lives," he said.

The eerie sight of personal items scattered across the platforms was a painful reminder of the lives lost and the ones disrupted.

The stampede occurred around 9:55 pm on Saturday night when thousands of passengers, mostly Maha Kumbh pilgrims, crowded the station to board trains to Prayagraj.