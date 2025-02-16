Nation

Third US plane with 112 Indian deportees lands at Amritsar airport

The deportees will be allowed to head to their homes after completion of all formalities including immigration, verification and background checks.
Of the 112 deportees, 44 are from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 31 from Punjab, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, said sources.
Of the 112 deportees, 44 are from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 31 from Punjab, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, said sources.
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

CHANDIGARH: A US military aircraft carrying 112 Indians landed at the Amritsar airport late on Sunday night, the third such flight bringing deportees as part of a crackdown by the Donald Trump administration against illegal immigrants.

The plane landed at the airport at 10:03 pm, said sources.

Families of some of the deportees have reached the airport.

The deportees will be allowed to head to their homes after completion of all formalities including immigration, verification and background checks.

Arrangements have been made for the transportation of deportees to their destination.

