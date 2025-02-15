Day after Modi-Trump meet, US plane with 119 deportees to land in Amritsar today; 'Test for Indian diplomacy,' says Congress

A US plane carrying 119 illegal immigrants is set to land at Amritsar airport on Saturday night, marking the second batch of Indians deported under Donald Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal migration.

TNIE earlier reported that two US military flights carrying Indian immigrants would land in Amritsar on February 15 and 16, after a first flight carrying 104 deportees had arrived in the city on February 5.

The deportations come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Trump at the White House.

When asked whether PM Modi had raised the issue of deportation and the inhumane conditions of their return during his meeting with Trump, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Yes, it (the issue of illegal immigration) did figure during the discussions today."

Misri added that Modi did emphasise during the discussions that the return of illegal immigrants is not the end of the story.

"There is an ecosystem that thrives on this racket and that promotes and enables this racket, and it is the responsibility of both countries to do something about this," he added.

Earlier in the day, during a joint conference with Trump, Modi said, "India is prepared to take back" verified Indian citizens living in the US illegally.

Notably, the second US flight is expected to land at the airport around 10 pm on Saturday. Among the 119 deportees, 67 are from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the second group of deportees from the US since Trump took office.