Assam police register case against Pakistan national allegedly linked to Gaurav Gogoi’s wife

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said the investigation into the case had begun.

“It has been seen till now that the activities of said Ali Tauqeer Sheikh are prejudicial to national security. He has been making utterances and it seems his activities hurt the broader spectrum of national security,” Singh said.

“So, it has to be seen as to what exactly he has done which is suspected already and whether there are other people involved in the conspiracy with him. Who are these others? Are they within India, without India, within Assam? They will all be looked at,” he further stated.

The Congress made a scathing attack on Sarma. Gaurav said the CM was jittery about next year’s Assam elections.

“We all saw the press conference of Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji yesterday. The people of Assam commented that when they saw his face and looked into his eyes, they could see that he was anxious, insecure and not confident. Every day, his position (on the issue) has changed. He has lost self-belief,” the Congress MP said.

“His worry is about Assam elections. It is logical for the chief minister to be afraid because 12 months from now, there will be an election in Assam and a Congress-led government will be formed. He is worried what will happen if there is a Congress-led government,” Gaurav said.

Talking about the case, he said, “If they want to do an investigation, they can go ahead.”

The cabinet resolution had also stated that the Pakistani national founded LEAD Pakistan, a non-profit organisation that works in the field of climate change and of which Elizabeth Gogoi was an integral part during her time spent in Islamabad.

Earlier, the Assam CM stated Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, had invited Gaurav in 2015, then a first time MP, and his startup, Policy for Youth, to discuss India-Pakistan relations at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. He also said Gogoi raised sensitive questions on defence matters in the Parliament after his marriage to Elizabeth.