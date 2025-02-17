SC defers hearing of pleas concerning Places of Worship Act 1991 to April

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the hearing of petitions connected with the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, from February 17 to April. The court said that too many intervention applications were being filed and that there should a limit to such applications.

“We will not take up the Places of Worship Act matter today. It is a three-judge matter. Too many petitions filed. List sometime in March. There is a limit to interventions being filed,” said the CJI-led bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna.

Justice P V Sanjay Kumar and the CJI told the advocates of petitioners appearing for the hearing that since the case is a three-judge bench matter, the two-judge bench will not be able to handle it.

The bench added that many petitions have been filed and the hearing has to be postponed to a later date.

The apex court also expressed extreme displeasure over too many intervention applications being filed.

Last month, the Indian National Congress (INC) moved the SC to oppose the batch of pleas challenging the provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

On February 15, the INC filed an application seeking a direction to be an intervenor in these pleas. Many political leaders have openly supported the PoW Act and also sought to intervene.