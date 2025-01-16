Congress moves SC to oppose pleas against Places of Worship Act, 1991

NEW DELHI: The Indian National Congress (INC) has moved the Supreme Court to oppose a series of petitions challenging provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The party has also sought to intervene in these pleas, arguing in favour of the Act’s constitutionality and its importance in maintaining communal harmony.

The top court is scheduled to hear the batch of petitions on February 17.

In its intervention application filed before the apex court, Congress argued that the Places of Worship Act is vital for promoting equality among religious groups and does not violate the freedom of religion.

The party emphasised the constitutional and societal significance of the Act, asserting: "The POW Act is enacted by the Parliament, as it reflects the mandate of the Indian populace. In fact, the POW Act had been envisaged prior to the year 1991 and the same is made a part of the Applicant's then Election Manifesto for the Parliamentary elections."

"The POW Act is essential to safeguard secularism in India and the present challenge appears to be a motivated and malicious attempt to undermine established principles of secularism," it added.

The plea further stated that the Act does not provide special treatment to any specific communities, as alleged by the petitioners, but instead fosters equality among all religious groups.