Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who oversaw LS and J-K polls, demits office

NEW DELHI: Rajiv Kumar, who oversaw the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the crucial Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, demits office on Tuesday as the 25th chief election commissioner after a nearly three-year tenure marked with high electoral successes but also repeated allegations of bias by opposition parties.

Kumar joined the poll panel as an Election Commissioner on September 1, 2020, and assumed charge as the 25th CEC on May 15, 2022.

He served the EC for about four-and-a-half years in the two capacities.

During his time with the EC, he effected reforms across various aspects of it functioning: structural, technological, capacity development, communication, international cooperation and administration.

Kumar completed one "full electoral cycle" by overseeing the conduct of elections in 31 states and union territories, the Presidential and Vice Presidential elections in 2022, Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and Rajya Sabha polls.

However, he often faced criticism of opposition parties and activists on several issues including the efficacy of Electronic Voting Machines, alleged fudging of voter data and being "lenient" on the ruling BJP.

While the Commission responded - and rejected - to the allegations in writing, Kumar often took to poetry to defend himself and the poll authority.

When he was attacked for "being lenient on the ruling BJP to bag a post-retirement job", Kumar announced he would go to the "deep Himalayas" for six months after demitting office to "detoxify" himself.