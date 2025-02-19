Ahead of SC hearing, Gyanesh Kumar assumes charge as CEC

The newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took charge on Wednesday, replacing Rajiv Kumar, who demitted office on Tuesday, as head of the poll panel.

Vivek Singh Joshi, a former Haryana cadre IAS officer, assumed charge as an Election Commissioner.

In his message to voters after assuming charge, Kumar said, "First step for nation building is voting. Therefore, every citizen of India who has completed 18 years of age should become an elector and should always vote."

Kumar asserted that the "Election Commission was, is and will always be with the voters."

An election commissioner since March 2024, Kumar was elevated as the CEC on Monday.

Kumar is the first CEC to be appointed under a new law on the appointment of members of the Election Commission (EC) which excludes the chief justice of India (CJI) from the selection panel.