Over 3,200 FIRs filed against travel agents in Punjab in last three years

CHANDIGARH: In recent years, an increasing number of young individuals from Punjab have fallen prey to unscrupulous travel agents exploiting their desire to migrate abroad. Whether through the so-called ‘Dunky Route,’ student visas, or fraudulent marriages, these agents have capitalised on the desperation of youth.

Over the past three years, Punjab has seen the registration of 3,225 First Information Reports (FIRs) against travel agents. Of these, more than 1,100 cases have been filed under the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012.

A closer look at the data reveals that the highest number of cases was registered by the SAS Nagar Police (398), followed by the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate (375), Hoshiarpur Police (293), and Patiala Police (235). Other notable police stations include the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate (228), the NRI Wing of the Punjab Police (190), Amritsar Police Commissionerate (188), Jalandhar (Rural) Police (141), and SBS Nagar Police (127).