Five cheetahs released into wild in MP's Kuno National Park

SHEOPUR: Five cheetahs were released into the wild in Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Friday, an official said.

Jwala, which was brought to KNP from Namibia, and her four cubs were released into the wild from their enclosures, an official statement informed.

This takes the total number of cheetahs in the wild to 12, while 14 remain in enclosures, it added.

Earlier, seven cheetahs, comprising two males and an equal number of females as well as four cubs, were released into the wild, the statement said.