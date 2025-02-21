Two men arrested for threatening to blow up deputy CM Eknath Shinde's car

MUMBAI: Mumbai police has arrested two persons from Maharashtra's Buldhana district in connection with emails threatening to blow up Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car, officials said on Friday.

As per the preliminary investigation, the emails were sent as mischief and not as part of a serious conspiracy, an official said.

The duo were identified as Mangesh Wayal, 35, and Abhay Shingne, 22, both residents of Deulgaon Mahi locality in Deulgaon Raja town in Buldhana.

Emails threatening to bomb Shinde's car were received at Goregaon and J J Marg police stations in Mumbai on Thursday.