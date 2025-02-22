Railway asks RITES to design proposed permanent holding areas at railway stations

NEW DELHI: Following the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station which killed at least 18 people including four children, the Ministry of Railways has instructed Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) to design 'permanent holding areas' (PHAs) at 60 stations across the country for crowd management.

These stations have been selected based on the sudden increased crowd surges during special occasions like Holi, Diwali, Chhatha and other festivals. So far, permanent holding areas (PHAs) have been developed at only 9 stations in and around Prayagraj in UP.

These holding areas are located outside the platforms to help control the flow of passengers and prevent overcrowding.

"In view of emerging crowds of passengers for Mahakumbh ahead of Mahashivratri, falling this year on February 26, passengers holding areas on temporary basis have also been created at Patna junction, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Sasaram Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Hajipur, Samastipur and other railway stations following the massive origination of passengers towards Mahakumbh," a senior official working with the Ministry of Railway told this newspaper.

The temporary passenger holding areas have also been created at Deendayal Upadhyay Railway station, formerly known as Mughalsarai, under the east Central Railway.