Assam CM releases list of 209 Class 12 students; claims Mahbubul Hoque promised them higher marks in CBSE exams

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday released the names of 209 Class 12 students, who he claimed were promised higher marks in the CBSE examination by Mahbubul Hoque, the arrested Chancellor and owner of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM).

“These are the names of students who were promised higher marks in their CBSE examination by the owner of USTM, Mahbubul Hoque,” Sarma posted on X, sharing the names of the students.

“Assam Police is enquiring into the matter and a case has been registered. This is a serious matter and we seek cooperation from all concerned,” he added.

Hoque, a veteran social worker was arrested by the police from his Guwahati residence on Saturday morning and taken to Sribhumi in southern Assam’s Barak valley.

Five teachers of the Central Public School, Patharkandi in Sribhumi, were also arrested in connection with the case. Hoque owns the school.