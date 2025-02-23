Assam CM releases list of 209 Class 12 students; claims Mahbubul Hoque promised them higher marks in CBSE exams

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday released the names of 209 Class 12 students, who he claimed were promised higher marks in the CBSE examination by Mahbubul Hoque, the arrested Chancellor and owner of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM).
“These are the names of students who were promised higher marks in their CBSE examination by the owner of USTM, Mahbubul Hoque,” Sarma posted on X, sharing the names of the students.
“Assam Police is enquiring into the matter and a case has been registered. This is a serious matter and we seek cooperation from all concerned,” he added.
Hoque, a veteran social worker was arrested by the police from his Guwahati residence on Saturday morning and taken to Sribhumi in southern Assam’s Barak valley.
Five teachers of the Central Public School, Patharkandi in Sribhumi, were also arrested in connection with the case. Hoque owns the school.
All six accused persons were produced in a local court which sent them to judicial custody.
Over the past year, Hoque has faced a series of hate campaigns by the Assam CM including allegations of "flood jihad."
The CM alleged that Hoque's university flattened hills to build new structures causing the water of Meghalaya to flow down into Guwahati and result in floods, naming it "flood jihad."
Recently, the CM also accused the university of issuing fake degrees, prompting the Meghalaya government to issue a counter statement.
“USTM is a state university, mandated by the Assembly of Meghalaya. Degrees are recognised by the UGC. Therefore, there is no question of it being fake,” Meghalaya Chief Secretary DP Wahlang stated.
Opposition parties and politicians have condemned Hoque's arrest as "political vendetta."
“This arrest is the culmination of months of targeted attacks by the Assam CM, driven by his vested interests. Why is the Assam CM making this a personal and political vendetta? Why is he attempting to undermine and dismantle a premier NAAC-A Grade institution like USTM, which operates under the jurisdiction of the Government of Meghalaya and is governed by the academic regulations of UGC,” Congress leader Dr. Maskoor Usmani wrote on X.
Meanwhile, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu alleged that many students were strategically placed in the Central Public School to gain an unfair advantage in the Class 12 CBSE board exams.
“Students were reportedly assured assistance in the 30-mark MCQ section of their CBSE Class 12 exams at the Central Public School. Many were strategically placed there to gain an unfair advantage in exams. When external invigilators refused to comply, chaos ensued—teachers were locked inside, prompting police intervention,” the minister claimed.
On Saturday, CM Sarma had said, “Ahead of examinations, the examination centres of students were changed to certain schools. By promising 30 extra marks, 247 students of Goalpara, Nagaon and Kamrup districts were taken to Patharkandi. When the students did not get the facility (what was allegedly promised), they created a ruckus, thus bringing the racket to light.”