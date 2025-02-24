Envious of spiritual gatherings: PM Modi slams RJD chief Lalu Prasad over Maha Kumbh remark

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a blistering attack on RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad for his remarks on Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and said that people of Bihar would not forgive the latter for making a mockery of such a mega spiritual congregation.

Without taking the name of Lalu, PM Modi said that they are envious of spiritual congregations to such an extent that they don’t spare even Maha Kumbh.

“Those who are envious of Ram Temple don’t miss the opportunity to abuse such congregation despite the fact that spiritual congregation is an embodiment of unity,” he said.

PM Modi was addressing a public meeting at Bhagalpur in Bihar after disbursing over Rs 22,700 crore in the bank accounts of about 9.8 crore farmers across the country under PM Kisan Samman Yojna. Over 75 lakh farmers from Bihar have also benefitted from the scheme.

In a veiled attack on RJD, PM Modi called Lalu ‘chara chor’ and said that people who let loose a reign of terror (jungle raj) in Bihar earlier were trying to spread hatred in the society. Modi also described Maha Kubh a symbol of harmony.