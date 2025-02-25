Congress high command summons Kerala leaders after Tharoor's TNIE column triggers controversy

NEW DELHI: Amid row over senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s TNIE opinion piece hailing the LDF government’s development initiatives, the Congress high command has summoned senior leaders and MPs in Kerala to Delhi.

The meeting scheduled to take place on Friday will be chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the party’s new headquarters Indira Bhavan.

It will likely discuss ways to douse the infighting ahead of crucial local body and assembly elections in the state.

Congress Working Committee members from the state Shashi Tharoor, Kodikunnil Suresh, Ramesh Chennithala, and KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Opposition leader V D Satheesan are among the leaders who will attend the meeting.

Other senior leaders Mullappally Ramachandran, UDF convenor M M Hassan, and V M Sudheeran will also attend the meeting.