Mahakumbh culminates in record devotee turnout in Kashi on Mahashivaratri

LUCKNOW: The 45-day religious extravaganza –Mahakumbh-- concluded on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj with the snan (holy dip) of Mahashivaratri witnessing over 2,5 crore devotees taking holy dip.

Varanasi, the seat of Kashi Vishwanath, one of the most revered of 12 Jyotirlingas — had an overwhelming surge of devotion with lakhs thronging Kashi to seek blessings of Lord Shiva, on Wednesday.

This year, the city of Kashi Vishwanath broke all the previous records with an estimated 25 lakh devotees participating in Mahashivaratri celebrations.

Significantly, for the seven Shaiva Akharas, the Mahakumbh-2025 culminated in Mahashivaratri with a special prayer at Kashi Vishwanath temple following grand Peshwai processions on Wednesday.

As a part of the Peshwai procession, over 10,000 Naga Sadhus, adding to festive fervour, marched through the roads of Kashi singing, dancing with their deities, flags and flaunting their tridents, swords, and maces, amid the chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

The Peshwai culminated in a grand celebration inside Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Since midnight, serpentine queues stretching over 3-5 kilometres were there outside the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor as the doors remained open for an uninterrupted 46-hour darshan.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath monitored the arrangements to ensure a smooth and well-organized darshan of Lors Shiva with senior police and district administration officials actively patrolling the area, ensuring seamless celebrations of the festive night.