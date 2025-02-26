Punjab worker trapped in Telangana tunnel collapse; family prays for his safe return

CHANDIGARH: A machine operator, Gurpreet Singh, from Tarn Taran district of Punjab, is trapped along with seven others in the partially collapsed section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

Singh's family is torn between hope and despair, clinging to the possibility that he might still be found alive. His wife, Rajwinder Kaur, last spoke to him on Saturday before he left for work. As the sole breadwinner, his absence has left them in deep uncertainty. He had come home some three weeks ago when his father-in-law had passed away.

Singh has been working as a machine operator for last 20 years in Telangana.

His wife Rajwinder Kaur has been praying since she heard the news that her husband was trapped in the collapsed tunnel. "It felt as though darkness descended before my eyes,’’ she said.

Staring at her phone hoping it will ring with her husband on the other side, Kaur recalls her last conversation with her husband before he left for work.

He has two daughters Sumanpreet Kaur (16) and Ramandeep Kaur (13).