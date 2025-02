Rescue operation enters day four at Telangana tunnel collapse site, GSI and NGRI experts assess situation

NAGARKURNOOL: The Telangana government has roped in experts from GSI and NGRI to suggest the way forward regarding the rescue of eight persons trapped in Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel after a part of it collapsed on Saturday.

As the eight remain trapped for the fourth day, experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and National Geographical Research Institute (NGRI) have been included in the rescue efforts, an official said on Tuesday.

Nagarkurnool District Collector B Santhosh on Tuesday said before taking any step forward stability of the tunnel has been taken into consideration even as dewatering is going on.

"As of now we are not able to communicate with them (trapped). We are taking the advice of the Geological survey of India and some other people. As of now we are dewatering and going forward. But for the last 40 or 50 meters we are not able to go. As of now we are taking the advice of GSI and NGRI. L&T experts have also come here," the collector told PTI.

He said the teams were not able to go into the last fifty meters where the eight persons were trapped, due to accumulation of muck and debris.

Besides GSI and NGRI, an Australian expert associated with L&T that has vast experience in tunnel related operations has been roped in to asses the stability of the SLBC tunnel at the accident site.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy are expected at the accident spot today to oversee the rescue operations and make some crucial decisions, sources said.