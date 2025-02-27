'Appropriate Gandhi, glorify Godse': Congress slams Modi govt over NIT professor's appointment as Dean

NEW DELHI: Slamming the Modi government over the appointment of an NIT-Calicut professor who is accused of praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a Dean, the Congress said this was part of its mindset to "appropriate Gandhi, glorify Godse".

In an order issued by the Director of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT), Dr Shaija A has been appointed as the Dean of the Planning and Development Department, with effect from March 7.

A police case is pending against her for allegedly praising Nathuram Godse on Mahatma Gandhi's Martyr's Day.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "A Professor in Kerala who publicly says she is proud of Godse for saving India is made a Dean in NIT-Calicut by the Modi government.

He added that a former judge of the Calcutta High Court "could not choose between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse" and he is now a BJP MP.

"This is all part of the Modi mindset - Appropriate Gandhi, Glorify Godse," Ramesh said on X.